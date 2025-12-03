Alberta's 'pipeline deal' with Mark Carney

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

On this episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation breaks down the premier’s new Memorandum of Understanding with Mark Carney, a deal being sold as the long-awaited path to a B.C. pipeline. But for now, Albertans aren’t getting a pipeline.

They’re getting a tax hike dressed up as a handshake.

According to the MOU, Alberta agrees to jack up the industrial carbon tax in a move that hits everything from oil and gas producers to the cost of transportation, groceries and heating. And in exchange? Not a pipeline. Not a permit. Not even a proposal. Just a vague promise that if the private sector magically decides to build one someday, Carney will consider looking kindly upon it.

As Jack Mintz warned in the Financial Post, the added production costs per barrel of oil will be somewhere between six to ten dollars.

Alberta is hiking the carbon price on its own industries, making life more expensive for every family for a project that currently exists only in a press release.

Sims points out that the same Mark Carney pushing this arrangement is the architect of Canada’s net-zero financial regime, the very policies squeezing Alberta’s energy sector already.

In the interview, we dig into what this means for jobs, competitiveness and your cost of living. Because when politicians promise big infrastructure “someday,” but the bill lands today, it’s always ordinary Albertans left holding the bag.