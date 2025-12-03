Alberta's 'pipeline deal' with Mark Carney
Alberta faces higher taxes and costs today for a pipeline that exists only on paper.
On this episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation breaks down the premier’s new Memorandum of Understanding with Mark Carney, a deal being sold as the long-awaited path to a B.C. pipeline. But for now, Albertans aren’t getting a pipeline.
They’re getting a tax hike dressed up as a handshake.
According to the MOU, Alberta agrees to jack up the industrial carbon tax in a move that hits everything from oil and gas producers to the cost of transportation, groceries and heating. And in exchange? Not a pipeline. Not a permit. Not even a proposal. Just a vague promise that if the private sector magically decides to build one someday, Carney will consider looking kindly upon it.
As Jack Mintz warned in the Financial Post, the added production costs per barrel of oil will be somewhere between six to ten dollars.
Alberta is hiking the carbon price on its own industries, making life more expensive for every family for a project that currently exists only in a press release.
Sims points out that the same Mark Carney pushing this arrangement is the architect of Canada’s net-zero financial regime, the very policies squeezing Alberta’s energy sector already.
In the interview, we dig into what this means for jobs, competitiveness and your cost of living. Because when politicians promise big infrastructure “someday,” but the bill lands today, it’s always ordinary Albertans left holding the bag.