Alberta's 'pipeline deal' with Mark Carney

Alberta faces higher taxes and costs today for a pipeline that exists only on paper.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   December 03, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

On this episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation breaks down the premier’s new Memorandum of Understanding with Mark Carney, a deal being sold as the long-awaited path to a B.C. pipeline. But for now, Albertans aren’t getting a pipeline.

They’re getting a tax hike dressed up as a handshake.

According to the MOU, Alberta agrees to jack up the industrial carbon tax in a move that hits everything from oil and gas producers to the cost of transportation, groceries and heating. And in exchange? Not a pipeline. Not a permit. Not even a proposal. Just a vague promise that if the private sector magically decides to build one someday, Carney will consider looking kindly upon it.

As Jack Mintz warned in the Financial Post, the added production costs per barrel of oil will be somewhere between six to ten dollars.

Alberta is hiking the carbon price on its own industries, making life more expensive for every family for a project that currently exists only in a press release.

Sims points out that the same Mark Carney pushing this arrangement is the architect of Canada’s net-zero financial regime, the very policies squeezing Alberta’s energy sector already.

In the interview, we dig into what this means for jobs, competitiveness and your cost of living. Because when politicians promise big infrastructure “someday,” but the bill lands today, it’s always ordinary Albertans left holding the bag.

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.