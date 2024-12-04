Michelle Stirling debunks anti-Catholic 'shock-u-mentary' on residential schools

Stirling presents her rebuttal to National Geographic's acclaimed residential school documentary 'Sugarcane,' based on a careful reappraisal of archival records.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   December 04, 2024   |   News Analysis

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

GUEST: Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science. 

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

The world's elites have gone home from Baku, Azerbaijan with a plan to extort the developed world in a wealth transfer to the developing world  and they're using climate guilt to do it.

But this isn't new; it happens every year at the United Nations climate change conference. Rather than allowing third-world countries to develop their natural resources and access cheap, reliable fossil fuel energy supplies, the unelected oligarchs at the United Nations opt to extract billions of dollars from the West.

And China? With its vast wealth and resources  the world's second-largest economy  China gets treated as a developing nation and gets a pass for its CO2 emissions while Canadians are punished for theirs.

When will the green grift end?

Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science joins the show tonight to discuss what happened in Baku.

Then, completely unrelated to her very important work debunking the climate scare, Michelle helps cut through the lies and anti-Catholic agenda of the acclaimed documentary about residential schools, Sugarcane.

She has her own rebuttal to the documentary based on a careful study of archival records, The Bitter Roots of Sugarcane.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Lillian Kelly
    commented 2024-12-04 22:55:54 -0500 Flag
    Where are the native people on this issue? Has anyone asked the native people who went to these schools? Has anyone asked the families of these children who are claimed to have been killed? or survivors of these schools?