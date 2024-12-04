Michelle Stirling debunks anti-Catholic 'shock-u-mentary' on residential schools

GUEST: Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science.

The world's elites have gone home from Baku, Azerbaijan with a plan to extort the developed world in a wealth transfer to the developing world — and they're using climate guilt to do it.

But this isn't new; it happens every year at the United Nations climate change conference. Rather than allowing third-world countries to develop their natural resources and access cheap, reliable fossil fuel energy supplies, the unelected oligarchs at the United Nations opt to extract billions of dollars from the West.

And China? With its vast wealth and resources — the world's second-largest economy — China gets treated as a developing nation and gets a pass for its CO2 emissions while Canadians are punished for theirs.

When will the green grift end?

Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science joins the show tonight to discuss what happened in Baku.

Then, completely unrelated to her very important work debunking the climate scare, Michelle helps cut through the lies and anti-Catholic agenda of the acclaimed documentary about residential schools, Sugarcane.

She has her own rebuttal to the documentary based on a careful study of archival records, The Bitter Roots of Sugarcane.