Charlottetown says no to the gun buyback

Charlottetown’s city council just did what Ottawa desperately didn’t want them to do: it slammed the door on the federal gun buyback — unanimously.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   December 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On this episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila is joined by Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights to break down what really happened at city hall, why PEI officials refused to turn local police into federal gun-grab enforcers, and what this surprising municipal rebellion means for the future of the Liberal firearms agenda.

Charlottetown council voted 10–0 to opt out of the program entirely. No police participation. No confiscation choreography. No helping Ottawa pretend this scheme is “voluntary.” It is a blunt rejection of a policy that keeps missing its target while hammering the people who already follow the law.

Wilson explains how this decision didn’t come out of nowhere.

Municipal leaders are quietly realizing that using local police to enforce a federal political project is a bad idea, both legally and politically. She walks through how the buyback is already showing signs of collapse, from unrealistic compensation to growing resistance from provinces and cities that simply don’t want the liability.

If Ottawa thought tiny PEI would be an easy win, Charlottetown just proved the opposite. Sometimes the smallest councils deliver the biggest political humiliation.

