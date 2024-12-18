Trump, Trudeau, and Freeland are making Canadian politics wildly exciting this holiday season

Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong joins the show tonight to offer his analysis of Canada's chaotic political situation and what he thinks is in store for the country in 2025 and beyond.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   December 18, 2024   |   News Analysis

GUEST: Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong and Oil and Gas World Magazine.

 

Trump, Trudeau, tariffs, and Freeland are making this normally annually dead time in Canadian politics wildly exciting. 

With the resignation of Trudeau's loyalist Finance Minister after she was demoted from her role in the cabinet, Trudeau's stranglehold on power is slipping away. His party is losing confidence in him, and his most loyal voters are too. It seems they are all finally catching up to the rest of us who figured out long ago that another round of Trudeau in the PMO would be a disaster for Canada. 

But the NDP is still enabling, choosing to go along and wring every bit of mileage and money out of their socialist coalition with the corruptocratic Trudeau government. 

And in the background, but still looming large, is President Donald Trump, threatening tariffs on the Canadian economy if Trudeau doesn't act in the best interest of Canadians to crack down on illegal guns, drugs, and human trafficking on the border. 

Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong and Oil and Gas World Magazine joins the show tonight to offer his analysis of Canada's chaotic political situation and what he thinks is in store for the country in 2025 and beyond. 

