Trump, Trudeau, and Freeland are making Canadian politics wildly exciting this holiday season

GUEST: Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong and Oil and Gas World Magazine.

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Trump, Trudeau, tariffs, and Freeland are making this normally annually dead time in Canadian politics wildly exciting.

With the resignation of Trudeau's loyalist Finance Minister after she was demoted from her role in the cabinet, Trudeau's stranglehold on power is slipping away. His party is losing confidence in him, and his most loyal voters are too. It seems they are all finally catching up to the rest of us who figured out long ago that another round of Trudeau in the PMO would be a disaster for Canada.

But the NDP is still enabling, choosing to go along and wring every bit of mileage and money out of their socialist coalition with the corruptocratic Trudeau government.

And in the background, but still looming large, is President Donald Trump, threatening tariffs on the Canadian economy if Trudeau doesn't act in the best interest of Canadians to crack down on illegal guns, drugs, and human trafficking on the border.

Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong and Oil and Gas World Magazine joins the show tonight to offer his analysis of Canada's chaotic political situation and what he thinks is in store for the country in 2025 and beyond.