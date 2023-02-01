Just say no to Trudeau's so-called Just Transition

Ottawa seems to have one message about its “Just Transition” policy:



“Trust me”



How many jobs are on the line?



How much will it cost?



Are the numbers bubbling up accurate?



Questions that matter a lot to a lot of people



🤷🏻‍♂️ Ottawa answers with a shrughttps://t.co/2dkg8jQ0m3 pic.twitter.com/qDdzNyK6CQ — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) January 27, 2023

Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation analyzed the numbers that were revealed in internal documents obtained by Blacklock's about about the true cost of the planned Great Green Reset of the Canadian economy.

The Just Transition, a scheme to build a sustainable economy, is a direct attack on the Western Canada as the Prime Minister sacrifices the economies of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Northern BC to please his WEF and UN friends.

The cost to move away from reliable forms of energy and toward agri-food policies that would limit nitrogen fertilizer use on Canadian crops may cost $219 billion in salaries alone.

Kris Sims joins me tonight to discuss what the Just Transition really means. You'll be just unemployed and just broke if Trudeau has his way.