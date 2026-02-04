Alexa Lavoie on Cuba, Caracas and Quebec conservatives

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

This week on The Gunn Show, I sit down with Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie, fresh off a rare reporting trip to Cuba and straight from the Conservative Party of Quebec convention.

In Cuba, Alexa and Rebel News' Efrain Monsanto went past the tourist postcards and into real conversations with ordinary Cubans on what they think about the authoritarian regime they live under and how the arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicholas Maduro by the Americans may change their futures.

Stay tuned for Rebel News' long-form journalism on the real Cuba.

Back in Canada, Alexa also covered the Conservative Party of Quebec’s weekend convention, where delegates debated the future of the province’s conservative movement in a media environment that mostly pretends it doesn’t exist. From party priorities, like firearms rights and healthcare reform, he brings an inside look at what Quebec conservatives are actually saying when the microphones aren’t owned by CBC.

Spoiler alert: they are not so different than us Westerners.