Exposed and fired: How Rebel reporting delivered accountability

Rebel News investigation forces firings of pro-terrorism, antisemitic employees inside corporate Canada.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   February 18, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

On this episode of The Gunn Show, I sit down with Rebel News journalist David Menzies to talk about reporting that didn’t just make headlines, it made consequences.

David walks us through the investigations that exposed at least five openly pro-terrorism, antisemitic employees embedded inside corporate Canada. These weren’t anonymous trolls hiding behind burner accounts. These were professionals working in positions of public trust, including one employed by a major airline and another at a company with access to sensitive nuclear facilities.

Through careful documentation and old-fashioned shoe-leather journalism, David brought their public statements into the light. The result? Terminations. Real accountability. The kind that legacy media outlets often promise but rarely pursue when the politics are inconvenient.

We discuss how these individuals were identified, how corporations responded once confronted with the evidence, and why it took independent media to force the issue. This is a conversation about standards, public safety, and the responsibility companies have when their employees openly glorify extremist violence.

If you’ve ever wondered whether journalism still matters, this interview is your answer.

Donate Now!

Latest News

Support Rebel News Field Reports! Your contribution helps our fearless journalists travel across the country to report on the stories mainstream media refuses to cover. Whether it's exposing government overreach, giving a voice to the voiceless, or documenting on-the-ground protests and events, Rebel News is dedicated to bringing you the unfiltered truth. With your help, we can continue to challenge censorship and provide Canadians with real, independent journalism. Please donate today to keep our Field Reports team on the frontlines!

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.