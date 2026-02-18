Exposed and fired: How Rebel reporting delivered accountability

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

On this episode of The Gunn Show, I sit down with Rebel News journalist David Menzies to talk about reporting that didn’t just make headlines, it made consequences.

David walks us through the investigations that exposed at least five openly pro-terrorism, antisemitic employees embedded inside corporate Canada. These weren’t anonymous trolls hiding behind burner accounts. These were professionals working in positions of public trust, including one employed by a major airline and another at a company with access to sensitive nuclear facilities.

Through careful documentation and old-fashioned shoe-leather journalism, David brought their public statements into the light. The result? Terminations. Real accountability. The kind that legacy media outlets often promise but rarely pursue when the politics are inconvenient.

We discuss how these individuals were identified, how corporations responded once confronted with the evidence, and why it took independent media to force the issue. This is a conversation about standards, public safety, and the responsibility companies have when their employees openly glorify extremist violence.

If you’ve ever wondered whether journalism still matters, this interview is your answer.