Tight budgets, real choices — and one MP who said 'no' to a raise

When resource revenue dips, the easy money disappears and suddenly every spending decision matters. On this episode of The Gunn Show, I sit down with Kris Sims to talk about what’s actually coming in the Alberta budget and what it means for regular people who are already feeling squeezed.

If families have to adjust when income drops, shouldn’t government?

We also talk about something that clearly struck a nerve: MP Matt Dawson turning down his automatic pay hike. More than 10,000 emails flooded his office backing that decision. Ten thousand. That’s taxpayers saying, “Finally.”

While Canadians cut back on groceries, travel, and everything in between, politicians getting raises just doesn’t sit right. Dawson said no and people noticed.

Kris and I break down what that kind of response tells us about the mood in the country and whether other MPs are going to feel the pressure.

If the message from government is “tighten your belt,” maybe they should start by tightening their own.