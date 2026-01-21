Davos dreams, taxpayer nightmares: Kris Sims breaks down climate cash grabs and Carney’s costly gun grab

While elites talk sacrifice, Canadians pay more for fuel, food and safety as climate policies and gun buybacks spiral out of control.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 21, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

On tonight's Gunn Show, I sit down with Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to talk about the things politicians hope you are too busy paying bills to notice.

First up is Davos. While global elites fly private jets and lecture ordinary people about sacrifice, Canadian taxpayers are left holding the bill for climate schemes cooked up at the World Economic Forum. These plans are not theoretical. They show up on your heating bill, your grocery receipt, and your fuel costs, whether you agreed to them or not.

Kris explains how the federal clean fuel standards quietly add potentially thousands of dollars in extra costs for Canadian families. Higher fuel prices push up the cost of everything, from food and transportation to housing and basic goods. It is a hidden tax dressed up in green language, and taxpayers are the ones paying for it.

We also dig into the failure of Mark Carney’s gun grab. It is collapsing under its own weight, collecting few firearms while burning through millions of taxpayer dollars. The program targets lawful gun owners while violent crime continues to rise, leaving Canadians less safe and significantly poorer.

It is expensive, ideological, and completely disconnected from reality. Kris Sims joins me to walk through the numbers they would rather you never see.

Help get Rebel News to Davos for the 2026 World Economic Forum

Latest News

Rebel News doesn’t have corporate sponsors or billionaire backers. Our journalism stays independent for one reason: viewers like you support it.

Right now, we’re on the ground in Davos reporting from the World Economic Forum — where the world’s most powerful people gather and where the mainstream media too often plays nice. We’re crowdfunding the basics: economy-class flights, modest lodging, meals, trains, and on-the-ground reporting costs so Ezra Levant, Avi Yemini, and our crew can put cameras and tough questions where the powerful don’t want them.

Every contribution — large or small — goes directly to WEF Reports 2026 coverage. If you want fearless, independent reporting from Davos, please donate now.

Bonus for $100+ donors: If you chip in $100 or more (or if you gave $100+ to our previous WEF crowdfunding campaign), we’ll invite you to a private live Zoom town hall with Ezra and Avi, streaming from Davos. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes briefing and we’ll answer your questions live.

Town hall time: Thursday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. MT (yes, that’s 1:00 a.m. in Davos — we’ll be up for it).

Please donate today to help keep us in Davos — and bring you reporting you won’t find anywhere else.

Amount
$
DONATE

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.