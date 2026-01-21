Davos dreams, taxpayer nightmares: Kris Sims breaks down climate cash grabs and Carney’s costly gun grab

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

On tonight's Gunn Show, I sit down with Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to talk about the things politicians hope you are too busy paying bills to notice.

First up is Davos. While global elites fly private jets and lecture ordinary people about sacrifice, Canadian taxpayers are left holding the bill for climate schemes cooked up at the World Economic Forum. These plans are not theoretical. They show up on your heating bill, your grocery receipt, and your fuel costs, whether you agreed to them or not.

Kris explains how the federal clean fuel standards quietly add potentially thousands of dollars in extra costs for Canadian families. Higher fuel prices push up the cost of everything, from food and transportation to housing and basic goods. It is a hidden tax dressed up in green language, and taxpayers are the ones paying for it.

We also dig into the failure of Mark Carney’s gun grab. It is collapsing under its own weight, collecting few firearms while burning through millions of taxpayer dollars. The program targets lawful gun owners while violent crime continues to rise, leaving Canadians less safe and significantly poorer.

It is expensive, ideological, and completely disconnected from reality. Kris Sims joins me to walk through the numbers they would rather you never see.