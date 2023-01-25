Life lessons learned from the hard-knock world of professional wrestling

What sort of life lessons can we learn from the world of professional wrestling?

A self-described libertarian teacher, Ben Nelson Creed has a new book out, “12 Pro Wrestling Rules for Life” and it's admittedly a play on Jordan Peterson's highly successful “12 Rules for Life”.

Ben's based in B.C., and he wrestled in smaller promotions for a few years with some pretty notable names. And during his wrestling career, he saw how his experience could be crafted into life rules everyone could use.

Like “work the gimmick,” a rule reminding you to try each day to be the best character version of yourself, even if you have to fake it till you make it.

Sounds a lot more effective to me than the potential-killing mantra of “you're perfect just the way you are.”

In a society polluted by anti-masculine madness, which calls personal fitness a tool of white supremacy, somehow, so far, wrestling has not fallen victim to wokeness. I asked Ben how the sport endures without being ruined by social justice.

You'll have to tune in to see his response and to hear how he transitioned from wrestler to teacher to author.

To get Ben's book, click here.