Tamara Lich on Trudeau’s Emergencies Act defeat and the rise of Western separatism

Freedom Convoy leader explains what the ruling means for civil liberties, and why alienated Westerners are increasingly talking independence.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 28, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On tonight’s episode of The Gunn Show, I’m joined by Tamara Lich, new Rebel News reporter and one of the leaders of the Freedom Convoy, to talk about two things the Liberal government is desperately trying to move past: their failed appeal to justify the illegal use of the Emergencies Act and the growing Western independence movement they helped create.

Ottawa’s appeal was supposed to save face after a federal court ruled the Emergencies Act was unlawfully invoked against peaceful protesters in 2022. Instead, it collapsed under its own weight. The government couldn’t prove there was a national emergency. It couldn’t justify freezing bank accounts. And it couldn’t explain why normal policing powers weren’t enough. In other words, they broke the law and then lost in court trying to defend it.

Tamara knows this story personally. She was arrested, jailed, and dragged through court for organizing a peaceful protest. Now she’s watching the same government get scolded by the courts for abusing its power. We talk about what this ruling really means for civil liberties and why Ottawa still refuses to apologize.

But that’s not all.

We also dig into the rise of Western separatism, especially in Alberta and Saskatchewan, where people are done paying the bills for a federal government that treats them like a resource colony and a political enemy. From pipeline bans to gun confiscation schemes to pandemic crackdowns, the West is getting the message loud and clear: Ottawa doesn’t care what you think.

Tamara explains why so many freedom-minded Canadians are now talking seriously about independence and why this isn’t fringe anymore. It’s a response to a government that governs through fear, force, and court losses.

Ottawa's been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney's smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place.

  • Ruth Bard
    commented 2026-01-28 23:15:22 -0500 Flag
    I think it was Gandhi who said,“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.” Stay strong, Alberta. I wish BC would go along too. We should tell Ottawa they can have their railroad back.