The UN conference to ban personal firearms just wrapped up

Canada's National Firearms Association (NFA) just returned from five gruelling days in New York, fighting for property rights at the United Nations.
RevCon4, the Fourth Review Conference of the United Nations Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat, and Eradicate the Illicit Trade of Small and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects, just concluded.
Poilievre stands up for law-abiding firearms owners and mocks Trudeau's plan to use Canada Post to confiscate guns. He also rips the Liberals for hiring foreigners to hunt deer from helicopters using guns they want to ban.https://t.co/TTs0E4GGlP pic.twitter.com/pe1B9qFn7t— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 8, 2024
The meeting convenes every six years to scheme ways to use the illegal trade in small arms to ban legal firearms from the law-abiding.
Thankfully, the Canadian delegation, which had a focus on disarming women to combat domestic violence, was offset with some common sense ideas from the NFA, who worked closely with their American counterparts to have bad UN ideas watered down.
Our Official President's Report on the UN is now available, as well as a download link of the official documentation of the final draft of the '2024 UN Declaration on Small Arms and Ammunition' on our website at the link below:https://t.co/0gBqB8U3TP— Canada's National Firearms Association (@CanadasNFA) July 5, 2024
GUEST: NFA president Rick Igercich discusses the non-binding UN declarations, and updates us on an email from the federal firearms office.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
