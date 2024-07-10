The UN conference to ban personal firearms just wrapped up

  • July 10, 2024
Canada's National Firearms Association (NFA) just returned from five gruelling days in New York, fighting for property rights at the United Nations.

RevCon4, the Fourth Review Conference of the United Nations Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat, and Eradicate the Illicit Trade of Small and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects, just concluded.

The meeting convenes every six years to scheme ways to use the illegal trade in small arms to ban legal firearms from the law-abiding. 

Thankfully, the Canadian delegation, which had a focus on disarming women to combat domestic violence, was offset with some common sense ideas from the NFA, who worked closely with their American counterparts to have bad UN ideas watered down. 

GUEST: NFA president Rick Igercich discusses the non-binding UN declarations, and updates us on an email from the federal firearms office.

