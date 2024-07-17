Rebel News is at the Republican National Convention

  • Rebel News
  • July 17, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Republican Party members have gathered in Milwaukee to officially nominate Donald Trump in the wake of his near assassination in Pennsylvania.

A lone gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired live ammunition at Trump during a rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. The presidential candidate escaped death when a bullet pierced his right ear just after 6:10 pm.

Crooks killed one person and critically injured two others, in addition to Trump, while shooting from a rooftop adjacent to rally goers. He was neutralized seconds later by Secret Service snipers.

Journalists Yanky Pollak and Efrain Monsanto are outside the convention center showing radical leftists in their natural environment; protesting for no reason.

But they're also interviewing newsmakers, party members, pundits, and normal people.

Trump made a dramatic entrance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Monday, sporting a bandage on his right ear.

He strode onto the convention floor at the Fiserv Forum to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA." Trump, appearing resolute, pumped his fist, joining his running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, along with family members near the stage.

The crowd erupted into chants of "Fight, fight, fight" as Trump took his seat, echoing the words he mouthed moments after being shot Saturday.

He is expected to speak Thursday, on the final day of the convention.

GUEST: Rebel News journalists Yanky Pollak and Efrain Monsanto discuss the ins and outs of the Republican National Convention.

News Analysis United States Donald Trump US Election 2024
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe
trump_merch_redirect
  • By Ezra Levant

GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!

Show your solidarity with former President Trump and get your Trump swag at the Rebel News store!

GET YOUR TRUMP SWAG HERE!

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.