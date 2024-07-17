Rebel News is at the Republican National Convention

Republican Party members have gathered in Milwaukee to officially nominate Donald Trump in the wake of his near assassination in Pennsylvania.

A lone gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, fired live ammunition at Trump during a rally Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania. The presidential candidate escaped death when a bullet pierced his right ear just after 6:10 pm.

Crooks killed one person and critically injured two others, in addition to Trump, while shooting from a rooftop adjacent to rally goers. He was neutralized seconds later by Secret Service snipers.

Rebel News’ Yanky Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) interviewed a Democrat in Milwaukee who condemned the attempted assassination of Trump, stating, “Political violence is unacceptable on either side.”https://t.co/AVHCX1FSbO pic.twitter.com/zEiLt3409G — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 16, 2024

Journalists Yanky Pollak and Efrain Monsanto are outside the convention center showing radical leftists in their natural environment; protesting for no reason.

But they're also interviewing newsmakers, party members, pundits, and normal people.

Trump made a dramatic entrance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Monday, sporting a bandage on his right ear.

He strode onto the convention floor at the Fiserv Forum to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA." Trump, appearing resolute, pumped his fist, joining his running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, along with family members near the stage.

The crowd erupted into chants of "Fight, fight, fight" as Trump took his seat, echoing the words he mouthed moments after being shot Saturday.

He is expected to speak Thursday, on the final day of the convention.

