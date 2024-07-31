Wildfires ravage Jasper National Park: Government neglect under fire

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe By Sheila Gunn Reid DONATE: Help Jasper! Rebel News is crowdfunding emergency relief funds to help the wildfire-stricken people of Jasper, Alberta. 100% of these proceeds will go to disaster relief efforts and rebuilding the local community. Please chip in a donation here to help out. DONATE E-transfer (Canada):

As wildfires continue to rage through Jasper National Park, the small town of Hinton, just east of Jasper, has become a hub of activity.

A mobile command center has been set up there to coordinate efforts to combat numerous fires. Meanwhile, Jasper remains closed to the public, with emergency crews working tirelessly to contain the fires that have already destroyed a third of the town.

The devastation has sparked a wave of criticism, with much of the blame directed at the federal government. Many argue that this disaster could have been mitigated or even prevented altogether if proper measures had been taken.

Despite the chaos, Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault has adopted an optimistic tone, praising the "years of forest management" that he claims have helped save parts of the resort town. However, this assertion has done little to appease residents, who feel the government dropped the ball.

One of the major concerns from the federal government's apparent neglect, is their failure to burns loads of dead pine trees left behind by a pestilent pine beetle infestation.

For years, experts and locals alike warned these dead trees were a ticking time bomb. It created the perfect storm for a natural disaster. Yet, little was done to address the problem.

We visited Hinton to get a firsthand account of the situation, and spoke with residents who expressed frustration and disbelief by the inaction. Locals recounted how they had seen the warning signs for years and questioned why the situation was allowed to deteriorate as it did.

As the fires continue to burn, the focus now shifts to recovery and accountability.

The people of Jasper and the surrounding areas will be looking for answers and solutions to prevent such a disaster from happening again. For now, they are left to deal with the aftermath of a tragedy that many believe could have been avoided.

