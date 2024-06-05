Trudeau introduces the Netflix tax he promised would never come

In 2017, the Prime Minister promised taxpayers there would not be a 5% fee imposed on streaming services to support Canadian content.
But it's here now. On Monday, Trudeau's broadcasting bureaucracy, the CRTC, introduced a punitive streaming tax.
Trudeau government brings in new STREAMING TAX.— Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) June 4, 2024
Get ready for higher prices to stream your favourite music, movies and TV shows.
Feds fighting inflation one tax hike at a time 🤡https://t.co/WNq8IYx34z
It is applied to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify and other streaming services to prop up Canadian content nobody wants. That's why content consumers fled to online streaming services: to get away from subsidized, often terrible, media
The new rules require "online streaming services to contribute five per cent of their Canadian revenues to support the Canadian broadcasting system.”
“These obligations will start in the 2024-2025 broadcast year and will provide an estimated $200 million per year in new funding,” according to the CRTC.
Just another Trudeau promise broken. Add it to the pile.
📢Why is the Taxpayers Federation taking legal action to get information about executive bonuses from the CBC?— Kris Sims (@kris_sims) June 5, 2024
Join me and @franco_nomics for the latest in our fight.
NEW PODCAST EPISODE:
✅Be sure to hit that subscribe button!
⬇️🔊LINK:https://t.co/7LquMOqysm pic.twitter.com/QHfPd9SIJO
GUEST: Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation discusses their legal challenge against the CBC.
