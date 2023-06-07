The Feds plan to ram latest gun grab through the Senate before summer break

  • June 07, 2023
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

C-21, the Liberals' most recent attack on the law-abiding firearms community in Canada went to second reading in the Senate at the end of May.

The law, which ends private handgun ownership in Canada by grandfathering out existing ownership and freezing new sales and transfers, was broadened through last-minute amendments to include thousands of popular models of shotguns and rifles.

The Alberta government, and newly elected Premier Danielle Smith, have intervened in lawsuits against the federal gun grab.

What's next in the fight to protect the property rights of sportshooters and hunting in Canada?

Tonight I'm joined by Rick Igercich, national president of the National Firearms Association and Dwayne Gorniak, NFA Alberta Director.

Canada News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.