Ottawa's spending spree without a budget—with Kris Sims

The Carney Liberals are spending like drunken sailors—but forgot one small thing: a federal budget.

On this episode of The Gunn Show, Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) joins us to break down the financial chaos unfolding in Ottawa, where the government has committed to tens of billions in new spending—for everything from NATO commitments to the national gun confiscation program—all without tabling a budget. And we won't see one until late 2025.

That's not just reckless. It's unprecedented.

We dig into how this bizarre no-budget budget year affects transparency, accountability, and taxpayer trust, especially as Ottawa forks over untold millions to seize lawfully-owned firearms from law-abiding licensed Canadians. At the same time, gangs run amok on the streets of our cities.

We'll also unpack the CTF’s latest Provincial Finance Minister Report Card, which gives Alberta's Nate Horner a respectable "B" while other provinces fared far worse. Find out who's doing the best job keeping spending in check—and who's lighting taxpayer dollars on fire.

Plus, we examine two new bombshell reports:

The Auditor General’s takedown of "GC Strategies," the shadowy firm at the heart of the ArriveCan scandal that billed for work it barely did.

And the appointment of the new CBC president, who shockingly earns the exact same quarter-million-dollar salary as her predecessor, despite record-low ratings and public trust.

Meet the new boss—same as the old boss, but just as overpaid.

If you care about government accountability, the waste of your hard-earned money, and what's really going on behind the scenes in Ottawa, this is an episode you can't miss.

Watch now on RebelNews+ or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

GUEST: Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.