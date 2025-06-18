You asked, I answered—viewer mailbag special!
This week on The Gunn Show, I'm doing something a little different—because I ran out of time again.
While I was busy suffering through the G7 summit circus in Banff—locked away in the media gulag while world leaders posed for photo ops after climbing out of the comfort of their idling motorcades—I didn't have time to plan a regular show.
Luckily, a few weeks ago, while also equally busy on the road with the Rebel townhalls on Western Independence, I asked you to send me your questions, comments, hot takes, and curious musings to help me put together a show.
And wow, did you ever deliver. I'm glad you did, because I had so many questions left over, I was able to pull another show.
So grab a coffee, settle in, and let's see what you wanted to talk about. After all, this show has always been for you—it's about time I handed over the mic.
