British Columbia crybullies try to get a free speech event cancelled

  • Rebel News
  • June 19, 2024
  • News Analysis
The We Unify Conference in Victoria has been targeted by left-wing activists who want the event de-platformed from the municipal conference centre where the three-day free speech symposium is being held.

Rebel News' BC Bureau Chief Drea Humphrey will speak at the Reclaiming Canada Conference, which will be held June 21-23 and hosted by podcaster and internet celebrity Zuby.

Speakers at the conference include Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, reality TV star Dr. Drew Pinsky, and former Newfoundland premier and last remaining drafter of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms Brian Peckford.

The mainstream media has called the diverse line-up of speakers ‘transphobic’ and ran to a radical progressive group for comment.

1 Million Voices for Inclusion, a self-described advocacy group for the LGBTQ+ community, wants the Reclaiming Canada conference on free speech silenced. Unironically.

“They’re basically trolls making fun of transgender people," Martin Girard, a spokesperson for 1 Million Voices for Inclusion, told the Times Colonist of Drea and her fellow speakers.

GUEST: Rebel Reporter Drea Humphrey explains why she won't be told no by woke scolds and complainers.

