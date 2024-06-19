British Columbia crybullies try to get a free speech event cancelled

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

The We Unify Conference in Victoria has been targeted by left-wing activists who want the event de-platformed from the municipal conference centre where the three-day free speech symposium is being held.

This weekend, I'll be speaking at the Reclaiming Canada Conference in Victoria, British Columbia. @we_unify



Awesome lineup. Looking forward to it!



Get tickets: https://t.co/SGn4jaiXd6 pic.twitter.com/K7bm8HkXWw — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) June 17, 2024

Rebel News' BC Bureau Chief Drea Humphrey will speak at the Reclaiming Canada Conference, which will be held June 21-23 and hosted by podcaster and internet celebrity Zuby.

LGBTQ 🌈 activists in Victoria like Martin Girard, are trying to cancel the Reclaiming Canada Conference on censorship and disinformation by demanding censorship and spreading disinformation.



Oh, the irony.



I am a speaker. I won’t be silenced.

Join me @we_unify pic.twitter.com/EtwkctEBPQ — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) June 14, 2024

Speakers at the conference include Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, reality TV star Dr. Drew Pinsky, and former Newfoundland premier and last remaining drafter of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms Brian Peckford.

The mainstream media has called the diverse line-up of speakers ‘transphobic’ and ran to a radical progressive group for comment.

1 Million Voices for Inclusion, a self-described advocacy group for the LGBTQ+ community, wants the Reclaiming Canada conference on free speech silenced. Unironically.

“They’re basically trolls making fun of transgender people," Martin Girard, a spokesperson for 1 Million Voices for Inclusion, told the Times Colonist of Drea and her fellow speakers.

GUEST: Rebel Reporter Drea Humphrey explains why she won't be told no by woke scolds and complainers.