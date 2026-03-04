Thousands rally in Quebec against Carney’s gun grab

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

On this episode of The Gunn Show, I’m joined by Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie, who was on the ground covering a massive rally organized by the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights. The event brought together thousands of hunters, sport shooters, collectors and ordinary Canadians who are fed up with being treated like criminals by a government that seems determined to confiscate their lawfully purchased property.

And make no mistake: these gun owners are fighting an uphill battle. Quebec has long been politically hostile territory for firearms owners, with provincial politicians often eager partners in Ottawa’s anti-gun agenda. That makes the size and energy of this rally all the more remarkable.

Alexa shares what she saw firsthand: the crowds, the signs, the speeches and the growing frustration among responsible gun owners who feel abandoned by the political class and smeared by the media.

Despite living behind what many would call enemy lines for gun rights, these Quebecers showed up in force to defend their freedoms and their property.

Alexa brings us the sights, the sounds and the voices of a movement that refuses to be quietly disarmed.