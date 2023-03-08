Daily Wire's Knowles CPAC speech sends the mainstream media into a fake news frenzy

Knowles called for a return to objective truth and compassion at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

“Transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely.”



These words were in a speech by a major right wing figure at a national conservative conference.



It’s a straight up call for genocide. That’s what this fight is about. They want us gone. pic.twitter.com/HHFyjbCejg — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 4, 2023

For this, Knowles was widely accused of genocide - the media's words, not mine-by an apoplectic journalism class, including Yahoo, HuffPo and Rolling Stone.

Daily Beast, HuffPo, Rolling Stone all LIE, claim Michael Knowles called for transgender people to be 'eradicated' during CPAC speech https://t.co/EUDs6NtSaQ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 5, 2023

Until Knowles threatened the libelers with libel.

.@michaeljknowles to @TuckerCarlson on being accused of genocide by media outlets:



"They just put words into my mouth that I never said...The libel laws in the United States have quite a high threshold to actually sue. This meets that threshold." pic.twitter.com/HCMKEt0voK — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 7, 2023

The misreporting of the content of Knowles's speech led to death threats against the Daily Wire personality and his family.

Left-wing online news sites misreport @michaeljknowles #CPAC2023 speech in sensational headlines inaccurately saying he is calling for the genocide of trans people. The stories have already inspired death threats against Knowles & conference attendees. https://t.co/ROMqbwpmZx — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 5, 2023

But Knowles is not backing down, although opponents are working overtime to cancel his future speeches, the content of which his detractors do not yet know.

The libs have apparently not succeeded in eradicating my speech tomorrow at the University of Buffalo. See you then! https://t.co/ILfNftbvTc — Michael Knowles, falsehood eradicator (@michaeljknowles) March 8, 2023

Whether one disagrees with the content of the speech or how he said it, an average, sane person could not conflate the end of an ideology with the mass murder of those who believe the doctrine to be true.

A sitting Democrat congressman called me "a Nazi hellbent on keeping only white men alive and in power" because I said society should treat "transgenderism" as we did before 2015.



Bowman should be censured for these outrageous and defamatory remarks. @SpeakerMcCarthy @HouseGOP https://t.co/xOxOexrwxd — Michael Knowles, falsehood eradicator (@michaeljknowles) March 7, 2023

Someone who got the story about Knowles's speech right THE FIRST TIME was Kennedy Hall from Lifesite.

I reported it accurately https://t.co/yJk2eC4q6T — Kennedy Hall (@kennedyhall) March 4, 2023

