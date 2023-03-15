Alberta posts a 10.3 billion-dollar budgetary surplus and the NDP are the hardest hit

The success of the UCP fiscal plan in Alberta, coupled with a strong oil and gas sector, is causing the NDP's spring election hopes to form the next government to evaporate.

What Is a Heritage Savings Trust?@TGranicAllen speaks with @kris_sims, Alberta Director of the @taxpayerDOTcom, to break down Alberta's recently-tabled budget.



Watch the full program here:https://t.co/3whTG7AV01 pic.twitter.com/qcs4TUUWRb — The News Forum (@TheNewsForum_) March 15, 2023

Half the budget surplus is allocated for debt repayment and the other has strings attached, restraining the government from blowing it on growing the bloated public sector the way the socialist opposition party would like.

Rachel Notley imposed 97 tax increases and destroyed 183,000 jobs in some of the gloomiest years Alberta has ever seen.



Today, we have a balanced budget, the lowest taxes, and the fastest-growing economy in the country.



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/MJG2JUOmsx#ableg #abpoli pic.twitter.com/LQ7ati8LAy — United Conservative Caucus (@UCPCaucus) March 7, 2023

It's a return to Kleinism spending and caution in Alberta. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is doing something advocates for responsible spending aren't used to: applauding the government for doing the right thing.

Ralph Klein was a great Albertan.

By following a path of fiscal responsibility, he left behind a legacy of growth and prosperity for all of us. The 'Alberta Advantage' lives on.#abpoli #ableg #cdnpoli @taxpayerDOTcom pic.twitter.com/xvkcyMafZA — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) March 1, 2023

And the CTF kudos don't stop with the budget, acknowledging the UCP government for standing up to the Feds' latest gun grab.

NEWS RELEASE:



CTF applauds Alberta’s move to defend firearms owners by creating the Provincial Firearms Act



Premier Danielle Smith is making the right move by shielding thousands of Alberta firearms owners from the Trudeau government’s wasteful gun grabhttps://t.co/MUBQSDHwmm pic.twitter.com/IbB1hjbnPu — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) March 8, 2023

Kris Sims, Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, joins me tonight to discuss the resurgence of budgetary common sense under the done in Edmonton and some new ways the government is finding to waste your money.