Is climate change causing wildfire seasons to be worse?

  • May 31, 2023
  • News Analysis
Thousands of Canadians in multiple provinces have been evacuated or put on notice to be ready to leave as fires burn near forested communities.

But is any of this unusual or worse than any other year, and if it is, are the carbon dioxide emissions of Canadians to blame?

The Liberals and online green hysterics seem to think so.

The reality is that fewer hectares have been burned this year than the average fire season.

And there are other factors at play, like arson.

Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science is joining me tonight to add some truth to the super-heated rhetoric around Canada's annual fire season.

