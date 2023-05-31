Is climate change causing wildfire seasons to be worse?

Thousands of Canadians in multiple provinces have been evacuated or put on notice to be ready to leave as fires burn near forested communities.

But is any of this unusual or worse than any other year, and if it is, are the carbon dioxide emissions of Canadians to blame?

Alberta, Canada: where Arson is the New Climate Change

The Liberals and online green hysterics seem to think so.

When I left NS this morning, wildfires had displaced thousands of families at home.



When I arrived in Ottawa this afternoon, Conservative MPs insisted we repeal policies designed to fight climate change.



Climate change is real. Let's treat it with the seriousness it deserves.

The reality is that fewer hectares have been burned this year than the average fire season.

And there are other factors at play, like arson.

Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science is joining me tonight to add some truth to the super-heated rhetoric around Canada's annual fire season.