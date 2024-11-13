Nutrition, foreign interference and more: Sheila responds to your messages!

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

It's another hectic week at Rebel News so I turned the show over to you!

As you're watching the show, I'll be on my way back to Edmonton after a hectic 42-hour round trip to London, UK to cover a brief procedural hearing for civil rights activist and citizen journalist Tommy Robinson.

He was imprisoned at the end of October for 9 months for publishing a documentary a judge didn't like. And now he's facing terrorism charges under section 7 of the UK's terrorism law for the unbelievable crime of not turning over the pin to his phone to the police.

He's a journalist. It's not terrorism to protect his sources. It's his civil right. Tommy was trying to protect the contact information of victims of sex trafficking that was held within his phone. An inquiry into grooming gangs in the UK found that they could not operate with the impunity that they do without police turning the other way.

At court today they set Tommy's trial for March 20th and 21st, 2025. He'll still be in prison then.

My travel schedule and the Monday holiday weren't conducive to booking a guest for this week's show, but I had a bank of letters from a few weeks ago when I asked you to send me your questions and comments.

So today you're the guest. The show is yours. And I'll be back with my regular rotation of interesting guests next week!

Thanks for your patience.