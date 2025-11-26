What really happened at the United Nations climate change conference

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

This week on The Gunn Show, I’m joined by Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition Canada for a straight-shooting post-mortem on what the United Nations actually accomplished at this year’s climate conference, COP30, in Belém, Brazil — and what it worked very hard to hide.

After flying tens of thousands of delegates into the Amazon, many of them staying on cruise ships because the local infrastructure couldn’t handle the influx, COP30 wrapped up with the usual limp communiqués about “future ambitions” and “global commitments.” Translation: nothing concrete on fossil fuels (thank God!), nothing serious on adaptation, and nothing that will change anyone’s life except the bureaucrats padding their résumés and stuffing their faces.

But there was one thing the UN managed to execute flawlessly: censorship.

For the first time in nearly a decade, Rebel News was actually accredited to cover the summit. Then, when we arrived in Belém, the UN simply refused to let us in. No explanation. No rule cited. Just a bureaucratic brick wall because independent media doesn’t clap on command. It’s the same old story.

Tom Harris dives into the hypocrisy of a summit obsessed with messaging control while ignoring the real environmental issues right outside its venue: sewage-choked waterways, failing infrastructure, and an electrical grid held together with wishful thinking and pirated hook-ups.

If COP30 proved anything, it’s that the UN climate establishment is far more interested in policing speech than improving the lives of anyone but themselves.

Watch the full conversation and see what they don’t want you to hear.