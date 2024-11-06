Trump is back and bigger than ever

GUEST: Lise Merle, Saskatchewan-based broadcaster, author, and Regina Public School Board candidate.

Four years after being denied his second term in a loss to Democrat Joe Biden, Donald Trump steered Republicans to an overwhelming victory, claiming the presidency, the Senate, the popular vote and, at this moment, likely the House of Representatives.

Trump needs 218 seats to control the House. Wednesday's count has the Republicans with 197 and the Democrats at 188.

Kamala Harris isn't the only loser. The media was wrong about the polls, the "winning" Democrat campaign strategy of calling everyone a racist, and why people were motivated to vote at all.

Normal people want good-paying jobs, safe cities, good health, and a future for themselves and their children. It's that simple. That was Trump's message which cut across party lines and demographics.

But the big brains in the media, it would seem, have scarcely met a normal person, let alone picked their brains about what makes them tick.

Trump's predictable win has left the media shocked, confused, mournful, and — this part is my favourite part — discredited.

We livestreamed our Rebel News coverage until the early hours of the morning because we didn't want to miss a thing (especially the media meltdown)! But that left me scrambling to throw together a show today, so I called a friend!

Joining the show tonight, on short order, is Saskatchewan's own Lise Merle, broadcaster, viral mom, and school board candidate to break down the election outcome, what it means for Canada, and what's happening in Saskatchewan a week after an election of its own.