Danielle Smith’s Alberta Bill of Rights: A bold stand for firearms owners under threat

Premier Danielle Smith is taking a strong stance for property rights and firearms ownership in Alberta. Smith made it clear that her proposed amendments to the Alberta Bill of Rights are a direct message to Ottawa and the gun-grabbing bureaucrats: Alberta’s firearms owners have a champion who’s ready to fight for their rights.

Smith didn't mince words — if her amendments pass, she will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Alberta's firearms community, resisting any federal overreach that threatens their rights.

But let’s not kid ourselves — this is far from a done deal.

The opposition is already on the attack, gearing up to dismantle these crucial protections.

This battle isn’t just about gun rights — it’s about defending the fundamental freedoms that make Alberta a bulwark against federal overreach. Rick Igerchich of Canada's National Firearms Association joins the show tonight to discuss Alberta's defence of property rights, and the Trudeau governments wasteful attacks on the law-abiding.