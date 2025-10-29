Alberta Kids finally back in school: Kris Sims on the end of the teachers’ strike

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Premier Danielle Smith’s government pulled the plug on the Alberta Teachers’ Association’s strike by invoking the notwithstanding clause, ending a standoff that had held families hostage and violated children’s right to an education.

Despite the ATA’s hand-wringing, Alberta teachers are already the highest-paid educators in Western Canada, earning starting salaries around $71,000 and topping $110,000 with nine years’ experience, plus generous benefits. Meanwhile, taxpayers are footing $2.6 billion in contract costs for about 50,000 teachers, even as education spending climbs 33 percent since 2021 to $10.4 billion a year.

The public seems to agree that enough was enough. According to a CityNews poll, two-thirds of respondents (66.8%) supported the province’s decision to force teachers back to work. And according to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, it’s the children whose rights were being trampled, not the unions’.

Kris Sims joins Sheila to talk about:

Why the strike dragged on despite record funding

How much Alberta taxpayers are already paying

And why Premier Smith’s move to restore sanity was both lawful and long overdue

Watch the full interview tonight on The Gunn Show. Because education isn’t a bargaining chip — it’s a right that adult temper tantrums should not deny our kids.