Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe reacts to closer-than-expected election results

'This was much tighter than what we've seen in recent elections,' Moe admitted. 'We know we need to do better, and we absolutely will.'

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   October 30, 2024

GUEST: Lise Merle, Saskatchewan-based broadcaster, author, and Regina Public School Board candidate.

Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party clinched its fifth straight majority government Monday night, fending off a surprisingly competitive challenge from Carla Beck's NDP.

Despite losing ground in urban strongholds like Regina and Saskatoon, Moe’s party found enough support in the heartland, securing 35 of the 61 seats in the provincial legislature, compared to the NDP's 26.

"Thank you once again, Saskatchewan, for placing your trust in our party, the Saskatchewan Party," Moe told a crowd of loyal supporters after what turned out to be a closer-than-expected race.

"This was much tighter than what we’ve seen in recent elections," Moe admitted. "We know we need to do better, and we absolutely will," he vowed, reinforcing his commitment to the conservative values that resonated with rural voters.

So what's next in Saskatchewan? How will Moe respond the the wake-up call of an election that was too close for comfort? Lise Merle, Saskatchewan-based broadcaster, author and Regina Public School Board candidate joins the show tonight to discuss. 

