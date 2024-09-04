No PST, No Problem: Alberta parents save big during back-to-school season

Alberta parents are scoring big savings this back-to-school season, thanks to the province’s absence of a provincial sales tax (PST). The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is applauding the move, emphasizing the financial relief amid rising costs.

"Alberta parents are feeling the pinch because everything costs too much, but they’re saving about $50 per family for back-to-school shopping because we don’t have PST here," said Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. "While the federal carbon tax and inflation drive up prices, Alberta stays more affordable without a provincial sales tax."

With over 800,000 students heading back to school, the savings add up quickly. A Deloitte survey found that parents will spend around $790 per student on supplies. Without a 7% PST, families in Alberta could save $19.6 million this year on items like shoes, clothes and laptops.

Compare that to British Columbia, where families pay $15 million in PST, or Ontario, where parents pay $50 million.

Kris Sims joins the show tonight to explain how Alberta’s lack of a PST is a clear win for families struggling with inflation and high taxes.