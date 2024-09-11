Coutts blockade sentences hint at political bias in Canada's justice system

Two men involved in the 2022 Coutts, Alberta, border blockade have been hit with harsh 6 1/2-year prison sentences — far steeper than recent punishments for actual violent crime. Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert were convicted of mischief and possession of a firearm dangerous to the public, with Olienick also convicted for having a pipe bomb.

The men were credited with nearly four years for time served, leaving them 2 and 2/3 years behind bars with the potential for early release.

Compare this to recent sentencing for violent offenders — people involved in stabbings, shootings, and serious assaults are walking away with far less time behind bars. The jury acquitted Olienick and Carnert of the most serious charge, conspiracy to murder police officers. So why the heavy hand?

These men received sentences that didn’t match their convictions, but rather the political narrative of the day. Tonight, in a special cross-over episode of The Gunn Show, I discuss the sentences with podcaster Shaun Newman on his show, The Shaun Newman Show.