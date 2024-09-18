Saskatchewan's Parents 'Bill of Rights' in court next week

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Last October the Government of Saskatchewan passed the "Parents' Bill of Rights" and invoked the rarely-used notwithstanding clause of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill made it clear at the time that the government is standing up for families, stating, "Parents and guardians have a right to know what is being taught in their children's school. The 'Parents' Bill of Rights' is an inclusionary policy that ensures that parents are at the forefront of every important decision in their child's life."

The invocation of section 33 of the Charter—better known as the notwithstanding clause—guarantees that this legislation operates without being derailed by activist courts or outside interference

Lise Merle, a mother concerned with radical gender ideology being taught in Regina Public Schools, was hit with a massive bill after seeking documents related to her and the Sexual Orientation and Gender Ideology program.



The notwithstanding clause effectively safeguards the newly passed law from legal challenges that would otherwise invoke certain Charter provisions. Or so the government thought.

Before the law was even officially passed the legal challenges had begun. Activists are in court in Regina next week, backed by powerful public sector unions, to fight for access to other people's kids in the classroom.

Viral "Get off my lawn, mom" and Regina school board trustee candidate Lise Merle joins the show tonight to discuss the upcoming Saskatchewan election, the fight to keep sexual indoctrination out of the classroom, and her access to information stand-off with Regina Public Schools.