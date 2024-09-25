Rebel News journalist goes viral for doing her job

At a secretive gathering of progressive politicians, and journalists, Rebel News video journalist Alexa Lavoie went viral on X for being the only reporter to ask a politician a tough question.
CAUGHT! Here in Montreal, watch as I confront former NZ PM, Jacinda Ardern who resigned but continues to sell her failed globalist ideas here in Canada.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 21, 2024
Trudeau and Freeland held a secret summit and you won't believe how our PM got away from me. His wedding friend now… pic.twitter.com/el11Np4QP3
Her interaction with former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has been seen over 1.5 million times. Why?
Because no one has ever asked Jacinda Ardern a tough question. That tough question from Alexa was, basically: Jacinda, what are you even doing here?
Ardern has scarcely faced scrutiny at home or abroad. The terse but cordial interaction with Alexa left her quite literally shaking.
GUEST: Rebel Reporter Alexa Lavoie discusses her viral interaction and Trudeau's war on independent journalism.
