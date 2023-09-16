The highs and lows of Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich’s trial

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Rebel reporter Robert Kraychik to hear about his coverage of the ongoing trial of Tamara Lich in Ottawa.

Robert gave Ezra a summary of the first two weeks in court, highlighting the biggest highs and lows.

He explained that in its opening statement, the prosecution characterized the freedom convoy as a demonstration of protest that was anything but peaceful, but the evidence that's been introduced by both the crown and the defense contradicts that assessment:

The judge herself remarked on that 11.5-minute video, and she said a couple of days into the trial, that the only violence that was seen on that video came from a police officer towards a demonstrator.

He told Ezra that the secondary overarching theme of the trial is the divide between the characterization of the Freedom Convoy and the reality on the ground, which is the parallel universes within which the fictional world of so-called mainstream media and legacy media, and the real world, exist.

Ezra asked about the judge’s comment on the lack of violence from protesters and asked if there was any other evidence that she may be more sympathetic to Tamara Lich and Chris Barber than previously thought.

Robert told him that the judge’s remark about the video wasn’t just sympathetic, as she has been quite hostile to the defense, but was an objective observation.

She's quite professional. I wouldn't say she is hands-off, she is authoritative when she thinks that things are sort of going “off the rails”, which is a quote that she used, and she definitely is mindful of not wasting courtroom resources.

To follow along with our coverage of the Freedom Convoy organizer’s trial, head over to TamaraTrial.com where you can also support our work.