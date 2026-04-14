ALLIES AT ODDS: U.S. flexes its military MUSCLE as Australia goes WOKE

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In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando unpack a growing divide between two allied nations.

The U.S. has unveiled its naval blockade strategy to take control of the Strait of Hormuz as global supply chains and energy markets hang in the balance. But where does Australia stand?

While the U.S. sharpens its military focus, with figures like Pete Hegseth openly advocating for the removal of woke DEI initiatives in favour of combat readiness, Australia appears to be heading in a very different direction. The Australian Defence Force has just appointed its first female army chief, a historic move that raises broader questions about priorities within the ranks.

Is the ADF focused on strength and deterrence ... or symbolism? While America shifts toward hard power and a more assertive war footing, Australia continued emphasis on cultural initiatives, welcome ceremonies and diversity targets.

If the U.S. moves to enforce a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, would Australia even be able to assist? Would it be capable of contributing meaningfully?

With the Prime Minister suggesting no request has been made, the discussion turns to whether Australia is becoming an afterthought in global defence ... or simply an unreliable partner.