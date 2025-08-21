Bibi BLASTS 'weak' Albo, ISIS threat and Left TARGETS anti-immigration rally

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down the extraordinary diplomatic rift, with Netanyahu blasting Albanese as “weak” over Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state. Netanyahu delivered a scathing assessment, warning that “when the worst terrorist organisation on Earth” praises the Australian Prime Minister, “you know something is wrong.”

They’ll look at how this public clash is straining relations between the two leaders, why Netanyahu says Albanese’s record is now “tarnished,” and what this could mean for Australia’s international standing going forward.

March for Australia: The latest developments as anti-immigration rallies are planned across major Australian cities on August 31.

ISIS threat: Preacher Wisam Haddad and Islamic State terrorist Youssef Uweinat are targeting the pro-Palestinian movement for recruits

And much more!

