Bibi BLASTS 'weak' Albo, ISIS threat and Left TARGETS anti-immigration rally
Diplomatic chaos erupts between Australia and Israel, protest tensions rise, and fears of extremist infiltration.
In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down the extraordinary diplomatic rift, with Netanyahu blasting Albanese as “weak” over Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state. Netanyahu delivered a scathing assessment, warning that “when the worst terrorist organisation on Earth” praises the Australian Prime Minister, “you know something is wrong.”
They’ll look at how this public clash is straining relations between the two leaders, why Netanyahu says Albanese’s record is now “tarnished,” and what this could mean for Australia’s international standing going forward.
- March for Australia: The latest developments as anti-immigration rallies are planned across major Australian cities on August 31.
ISIS threat: Preacher Wisam Haddad and Islamic State terrorist Youssef Uweinat are targeting the pro-Palestinian movement for recruits
- And much more!
In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation!
Click on the 'join the show' button below.
Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard!
