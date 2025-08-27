Higgins HUMILIATED, Iran BUSTED, Killer HUNT and Avi in a TUTU?

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down the shocking revelations that Iran orchestrated at least two antisemitic attacks right here in Australia — including the targeted assault on Melbourne’s Adass Israel Synagogue.

According to ASIO, Iran was directly involved in multiple attacks, including one on Lewis Continental Kitchen in Sydney. The fallout has been seismic, with the Albanese government taking the extraordinary step of expelling Iran’s ambassador — the first time Australia has expelled a foreign ambassador since World War II. Avi and Rukshan unpack what this means for Australia’s national security, foreign policy, and the growing threat of Iranian-backed extremism on home soil.

Manhunt in Victoria: The latest on the armed fugitive accused of fatally shooting two police officers in Porepunkah, with authorities admitting the killer knows the bush “better than us.”

Brittany Higgins vs Linda Reynolds: The courtroom bombshell that saw former senator Linda Reynolds win her defamation case, with Higgins ordered to pay more than $300,000 in damages and interest.

March for Australia protests: The growing backlash against mass migration ahead of nationwide rallies planned for this weekend.

The Tutu Bet: After the epic Superchat clash, will Avi stick to his word? Tonight, we find out if he is putting on the tutu.

And much more!

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ Donation frequency One-time Monthly DONATE

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation! Click on the 'join the show' button below. Subscribe to join the show Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard! BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD