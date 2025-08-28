Mad Katter's EPIC journo takedown, Dictator Dan statue FURY and what is eKaren HIDING?

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando unpack the fiery showdown between Bob Katter and a journalist that’s making headlines across Australia.

When pressed with questions about his supposed Lebanese heritage, the outspoken Queensland MP exploded. Katter slammed the reporter as “a racist” and fired back with the kind of blunt, no-filter response only Bob Katter could deliver: “Don’t say that because that irritates me and I’ll punch blokes in the mouth for saying that.”

Avi and Rukshan break down the exchange, what it says about the media’s obsession with identity politics and why Katter’s unapologetic style still resonates with so many Australians.

But that’s not all. Also on tonight’s show:

Deadly Minneapolis church shooting: Two children killed and 17 others wounded after 23-year-old Robert "Robin" Westman — a transgender-identified male — opened fire during a morning school Mass, leaving behind chilling manifesto videos with violent and messages.

Two children killed and 17 others wounded after 23-year-old Robert "Robin" Westman — a transgender-identified male — opened fire during a morning school Mass, leaving behind chilling manifesto videos with violent and messages. Dictator Dan immortalised in bronze : Despite outrage, public protests and even comparisons to Stalin, the push for a statue of Dan Andrews goes ahead.

Flag-burning chaos near the White House : Just as Trump signed an executive order cracking down on flag burning, a man was arrested across the street after setting the American flag alight.

Pentagon embarrassment for Richard Marles : The Defence Minister’s trip to Washington almost ended in humiliation, with U.S. officials downplaying what Marles claimed was a key meeting.

Senate forces eSafety Commissioner to come clean : Julie Inman Grant has been ordered to hand over files linked to the Global Alliance for Responsible Media. What is she hiding?

And much more!

