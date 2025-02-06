Dan Andrews’ ‘Bike Boy’ scandal EXPOSED — The Opposition Podcast No. 33

Live from 7pm AEST: In this episode of the Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini are joined by Colin Robertson, spokesperson for the Meuleman family, to delve into the intricate details of the 'Bike Boy' scandal — a case that has resurfaced in the public eye after more than a decade. encident dates back to January 7, 2013, when then-Victorian Opposition Leader Dan Andrews and his wife, Catherine, were involved in a collision with 15-year-old cyclist Ryan Meuleman in Blairgowrie. The Andrews' family SUV struck Ryan, resulting in severe injuries that included the loss of his spleen and significant rib and lung damage.

For years, the narrative presented by the Andrews family suggested that Ryan was at fault, claiming he collided with their stationary vehicle. However, recent developments have cast doubt on this version of events. A comprehensive review bymer Assistant Commissioner for Traffic and Operations, Dr. Raymond Shuey, concluded that the Andrews' SUV was "travelling at speed" and on the wrong side of throad when it struck Ryan. The review further criticised the initial police investigation as "deeply flawed" and indicative of an "overt cover-up to avoid implicating a political figure."

Adding to the controversy, a recently surfaced triple-zero call from the day of the incident features Dan Andrews stating, "We've hit him," contradicting earlier claims that Ryan had hit their car.

Robertson provides an in-depth perspective on the Meuleman family's pursuit of justice, the challenges they've faced over the years and the broader implications this case holds for political accountability and integrity within Victoria's institutions.

Avi and Rukshan also discuss the biggest news topics of the week including U.S. President Donald Trump's incredible Gaza announcement as well as AFL footy legend Sam Newman's mockery of Australian neo-Nazi's Thomas Sewell and Blair Cottrell on his podcast.

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation!

Click on the 'join the show' button below.

Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard!