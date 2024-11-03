Second bombshell emergency call exposes Dan Andrews' crash claims

Another recorded emergency call suggests discrepancies in the account of the 2013 collision involving former Victorian Premier Dan Andrews.

  November 03, 2024   |   News

A newly surfaced triple-0 call has cast doubt on former Victorian Premier Dan Andrews' account of a 2013 crash involving a 15-year-old cyclist, Ryan Meuleman, in Blairgowrie.

The call reports that the teenager "had been run over," differing from Andrews’ longstanding claim that Ryan "T-boned" his vehicle.

The first emergency call about the incident was made by Martha, a nearby resident, who reported, "Someone's been run over, someone on a bike," to the emergency operator. After moving closer to the scene, she added, "It looks like the car hit the boy on the bike." The emergence of a second recording now reveals Andrews’ own triple-0 call, in which he told the operator, "We hit him (Ryan)."

Following the release of the recording, Andrews issued a statement reaffirming his stance: "The cyclist came flying through from the bike path at Ridley Street and T-boned our car at speed." He further stated that the matter "has been comprehensively investigated over many years by Victoria Police Professional Standards Command and IBAC," adding, "While we are sorry that the cyclist was injured in the accident, we did nothing wrong."

In the first call, the emergency operator asked Martha if Ryan had indeed been struck by a car, to which she responded, "I think so, yes." Martha, using a cordless phone, reported reception issues, warning the operator of possible disconnection as she continued approaching the scene. After briefly losing contact, Martha confirmed that Ryan appeared injured, estimating his age at about 15 or 16.

As Martha fetched a blanket, she noted visible blood on Ryan’s shirt. When asked if the bleeding was severe, she replied, "I can't tell." Andrews, in his own call, stated he had moved 10 metres away from the accident for better reception. When asked about any visible injuries, he responded, "Not that I can see," and later added, "I don't believe so" when questioned about serious bleeding.

The case has been scrutinised over inconsistencies, with a recent report deeming the initial investigation "deeply flawed." Additional witness accounts from the time appear to corroborate Martha's observations, and questions about police procedures and oversight have arisen. Ryan, who suffered critical injuries and underwent extensive hospital treatment, continues to feel the impact of the crash.

