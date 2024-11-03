Second bombshell emergency call exposes Dan Andrews' crash claims

A newly surfaced triple-0 call has cast doubt on former Victorian Premier Dan Andrews' account of a 2013 crash involving a 15-year-old cyclist, Ryan Meuleman, in Blairgowrie.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



The second, previously unreleased 000

Emergency services call from an eye-witness at the Daniel Andrews incident confirms his car hit the bike rider.



This was the other call you heard about during Dan’s call to Emergency. She witnessed the car hit the bike rider pic.twitter.com/5xzXSSXJ26 — Aus Integrity (@QBCCIntegrity) November 3, 2024

The call reports that the teenager "had been run over," differing from Andrews’ longstanding claim that Ryan "T-boned" his vehicle.

The other 000 call has been released....and this comment from a witness.... pic.twitter.com/CQpw9bvQW9 — KB 🐈 (@chdyctt) November 3, 2024

The first emergency call about the incident was made by Martha, a nearby resident, who reported, "Someone's been run over, someone on a bike," to the emergency operator. After moving closer to the scene, she added, "It looks like the car hit the boy on the bike." The emergence of a second recording now reveals Andrews’ own triple-0 call, in which he told the operator, "We hit him (Ryan)."

💔If there is any justice in this State, then this case will be reopened and properly investigated.



⚖️And if it is found that a young boy was almost killed, then denied justice in a callous cover up, then I want that bronze statue of Dan Andrews melted back down and re-cast in… https://t.co/zImWsKgPnH — Moira Deeming MP (@MoiraDeemingMP) November 2, 2024

Following the release of the recording, Andrews issued a statement reaffirming his stance: "The cyclist came flying through from the bike path at Ridley Street and T-boned our car at speed." He further stated that the matter "has been comprehensively investigated over many years by Victoria Police Professional Standards Command and IBAC," adding, "While we are sorry that the cyclist was injured in the accident, we did nothing wrong."

In the first call, the emergency operator asked Martha if Ryan had indeed been struck by a car, to which she responded, "I think so, yes." Martha, using a cordless phone, reported reception issues, warning the operator of possible disconnection as she continued approaching the scene. After briefly losing contact, Martha confirmed that Ryan appeared injured, estimating his age at about 15 or 16.

As Martha fetched a blanket, she noted visible blood on Ryan’s shirt. When asked if the bleeding was severe, she replied, "I can't tell." Andrews, in his own call, stated he had moved 10 metres away from the accident for better reception. When asked about any visible injuries, he responded, "Not that I can see," and later added, "I don't believe so" when questioned about serious bleeding.

The case has been scrutinised over inconsistencies, with a recent report deeming the initial investigation "deeply flawed." Additional witness accounts from the time appear to corroborate Martha's observations, and questions about police procedures and oversight have arisen. Ryan, who suffered critical injuries and underwent extensive hospital treatment, continues to feel the impact of the crash.

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting. Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE



