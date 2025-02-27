Shaking up the system: From local councils to federal politics — The Opposition Podcast No. 35

In this episode of the Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by two outspoken guests tackling some of the biggest political shake-ups and grassroots issues.

Suellen Wrightson joins the show to discuss Clive Palmer’s latest political move — the launch of his ‘Trumpet of Patriots’ party. What does this new party stand for, and how could it impact the political landscape as Australians head to the polls this year? Wrightson breaks down Palmer’s vision, his appeal to disaffected voters and whether this party has the potential to disrupt the major parties’ grip on power.

Then, Cumberland City Council Councillor Steve Christou steps into the ring to expose his battle against the relentless push for woke ‘acknowledgement to country’ ceremonies at council meetings. With Cumberland City Council recording one of the highest No votes in the Voice to Parliament referendum, many locals feel these ceremonies are out of touch with the public mood. Christou shares why he believes it’s time to scrap them, the backlash he’s faced, and why he’s standing firm against the virtue-signaling that’s infiltrated local government.

Avi and Rukshan also discuss the biggest news topics of the week.

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation!

