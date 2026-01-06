Welcome 2026: Trump SORTS Venezuela, Iranians RISE UP & Bondi Royal Commission CALLS GROW

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down a wild start to 2026 as global and domestic flashpoints erupt simultaneously.

Donald Trump has wasted no time reasserting American power, overseeing a successful operation targeting Venezuela’s communist regime. Avi and Rukshan unpack what actually happened, why leftists and the mainstream media are scrambling to protect a dictator, and what it tells us about Trump’s second-term approach to rogue states and socialism in the Western Hemisphere.

Meanwhile, the Islamist regime in Iran is under growing pressure as Iranians once again take to the streets. With protests spreading and the regime responding with its usual brutality, the panel examines why this uprising may be different from those before it, and why Western activists who claim to champion ‘freedom’ suddenly fall silent when Iranians rise up against tyranny.

Back home, calls for a Royal Commission into the Bondi terror attack continue to grow. Avi and Rukshan examine mounting concerns over radicalisation, institutional failures, and fierce political resistance to a full national inquiry, and ask what the government is so desperate to keep hidden.

And much more.