🚨BREAKING: Bombshell new poll puts One Nation on top in Victoria

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Today's Live Show – July 02, 2026

The Opposition is back! Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down the latest in Australian and global politics.

For the first time ever, One Nation has overtaken both Labor and the Coalition in Victoria. Meanwhile, Premier Jacinta Allan's approval rating has plunged to a historic low, with a bombshell new poll suggesting Labor is on track to be turfed out at November's state election.

On today's live show:

• One Nation Overtakes Labor, Liberals in Victorian Polls

• Karl Stefanovic sacked by ARN after sudden exit from Nine

• Ashura Marches by Shia Muslims Spark Debate on Multiculturalism

• E-Safety Gets More Power Over Social Media Companies