Beyond the BRUTAL lockdowns with Carly Soderstrom

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by Carly Soderstrom, a name Rebel News viewers may remember from the height of Victoria’s draconian COVID-19 lockdowns. Soderstrom became a recognisable voice for small business owners who were left devastated by the Andrews government's heavy-handed restrictions.

On tonight's show she joins the panel to discuss what's happening at home in Victoria and around the world. The panel will discuss the hottest topics this week including news of woke warrior Greta Thunberg's sailing trip to Gaza.

