Beyond the BRUTAL lockdowns with Carly Soderstrom

Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando dive into the news of the week with guest Carly Soderstrom.

Avi Yemini
  |   June 03, 2025   |   Be the first to comment

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by Carly Soderstrom, a name Rebel News viewers may remember from the height of Victoria’s draconian COVID-19 lockdowns. Soderstrom became a recognisable voice for small business owners who were left devastated by the Andrews government's heavy-handed restrictions.

On tonight's show she joins the panel to discuss what's happening at home in Victoria and around the world. The panel will discuss the hottest topics this week including news of woke warrior Greta Thunberg's sailing trip to Gaza.

Latest News

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation!

