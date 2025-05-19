Under FIRE and in DEBT: The state of Victoria with David Limbrick

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by Victorian Libertarian MP David Limbrick to explore the political firestorm ignited by the Allan government's new emergency services levy.

Limbrick weighs in on the growing outrage as hundreds of CFA volunteer brigades across the state downed tools in protest on Friday. With over 400 brigades taking part, the walkout marks a major backlash against a government many in regional Victoria feel has abandoned them. The new fire services levy, passed by parliament last week, is fuelling widespread anger — especially in rural communities already struggling under the weight of cost-of-living pressures and dwindling services.

They discuss how this revolt could have deep political consequences for Jacinta Allan, as fresh polling shows Labor’s primary vote in regional Victoria has plummeted to just 27 per cent. With a mass CFA rally planned to coincide with Tuesday’s state budget announcement, the trio explore how this grassroots rebellion could overshadow the government’s agenda and dominate the political conversation in the weeks to come.

The conversation also turns to Victoria’s spiralling debt, with the state now carrying one of the heaviest public debt burdens in the country. They discuss how the Allan government’s reckless spending is mortgaging the future of all Victorians.

I don’t like these laws and opposed them as banning symbols and gestures is dangerous.



I don’t like the law but I expect it to be enforced equally and so should the Greens who pushed for it. pic.twitter.com/ByFhXEj4U8 — David Limbrick MP 🌸 (@_davidlimbrick) May 18, 2025

Finally, they delve into the controversy surrounding a swastika being displayed at a recent anti-Israel protest in Melbourne. Limbrick questions the hypocrisy of the Greens, who pushed for new hate symbol laws banning Nazi iconography, but are now facing pressure to ensure these laws are applied consistently—regardless of political allegiance.