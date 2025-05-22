TRUMP SOUNDS ALARM: ‘Australia’s being inundated’ with South African refugees

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, hosts Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando are joined by Steven Phyffer, founder of Oorsee – The Community App for South African Expats, to unpack the international fallout after Donald Trump’s dramatic confrontation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House.

During the meeting, Trump played a video that has since gone viral, showing rows of white crosses alongside a South African road — a symbol, he claimed, of White Afrikaner farmers being killed in large numbers. “There are approximately a thousand of them,” Trump said. “They’re all White farmers. The family of White farmers.” The former president described the footage as “a terrible sight,” claiming the U.S. is hearing from refugees desperate to flee South Africa.

Ramaphosa, caught off guard, asked Trump where the footage was filmed. “It’s in South Africa, that’s where,” Trump responded bluntly.

🚨 Trump just torched South Africa on the world stage—calling out the real genocide: the one targeting their white population.



Yes, the same South Africa dragging Israel to the ICJ over a fake one.



History just flipped. You love to see it.



pic.twitter.com/p1R532obfB — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 21, 2025

Trump stated that both the U.S. and Australia are receiving an influx of White South African farmers seeking asylum, a claim Australia’s left-wing Guardian website has labelled a “conspiracy theory.” However, with approximately 50 Afrikaners reportedly arriving in the U.S. last week as refugees — and Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying “more to come” — the issue has gained serious traction.

“You take a look at Australia – they’re being inundated, and we’re being inundated with people that want to get out, and their farm is valueless,” Trump said.



Australia has a longstanding South African expat population and a history with this issue. In 2018, then-Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton proposed a special humanitarian intake for White South African farmers, saying they “deserve special attention” and “need help from a civilised country like ours.”

The panel discusses why this topic remains ignored by most mainstream media, and whether global leaders are finally being forced to confront what some are calling a slow-moving crisis. They also discuss other big stories of the week.