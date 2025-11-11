Lest we forget the media LIES, Digital ID fears RISE & Neo-Nazi CRIES

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando take you inside the untold story for the fight to reclaim the reputation of Australia’s elite soldiers. As the nation pauses for Remembrance Day, Avi breaks down his latest video and the powerful new documentary Bravery and Betrayal, which finally gives our veterans, and their families, the chance to speak for themselves.

Director Simon J. Heath’s film pulls back the curtain on the post-9/11 reality: a time when Australians genuinely feared terrorism on our own soil, and our SAS operators were sent to the front line to stop the threat before it reached home. These brave men smashed terror cells, protected innocent civilians and tried to build a safer Afghanistan ... only to be dragged through the mud decades later by journalists chasing headlines, not truth.

Avi and Rukshan discuss the woke media’s long war on our armed forces, and what it means for every Australian who still believes in honour, sacrifice and truth.

Also on tonight’s show:

The looming social media ban for under-16s — and why so many are pointing it out as a soft launch of a national Digital ID surveillance system.

for under-16s — and why so many are pointing it out as a soft launch of a national Digital ID surveillance system. Melbourne indigenous land‑title claim shock: The Wurundjeri Woi‑Wurrung people file a sweeping native‑title application over greater Melbourne and surrounds, seeking cultural control of Crown land, while claiming it won’t touch private homes or business.

The Wurundjeri Woi‑Wurrung people file a sweeping native‑title application over greater Melbourne and surrounds, seeking cultural control of Crown land, while claiming it won’t touch private homes or business. Neo-Nazi group strikes again, baiting both media and government: Prompting NSW Premier Chris Minns to signal sweeping new hate-speech laws after an antisemitic protest outside Parliament.

And much more.

In the last 20 minutes of tonight's show, RebelNews+ members will have the opportunity to call in live and join the conversation! Click on the 'join the show' button below. Subscribe to join the show Don’t just watch — get involved in the discussion and make your voice heard! BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD