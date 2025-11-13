Epstein leak FALLOUT, Nazi OUT on bail, Setka ARRESTED & Liberals net zero BACKFLIP

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando unpack the latest media frenzy over the newly leaked Epstein emails. The mainstream press is using the latest drop to push the agenda that U.S. President Donald Trump spent “hours” with one of Epstein’s alleged victims, but Avi and Rukshan cut through the spin to give context, question the narrative and highlight how Trump has consistently denied involvement in Epstein’s crimes — despite the media’s relentless attempts to portray him as guilty by association.

Also on tonight’s show:

CFMEU scandal: Former CFMEU boss John Setka has been arrested and charged over allegedly threatening emails sent to a union administrator, with authorities now analysing devices seized from his home.

Former CFMEU boss John Setka has been arrested and charged over allegedly threatening emails sent to a union administrator, with authorities now analysing devices seized from his home. Neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell out on bail: Just two months after being deemed too dangerous for the community, Thomas Sewell has been released on strict conditions, including staying out of Melbourne CBD and away from Kings Domain, where he’s facing multiple violent charges.

Just two months after being deemed too dangerous for the community, Thomas Sewell has been released on strict conditions, including staying out of Melbourne CBD and away from Kings Domain, where he’s facing multiple violent charges. Megyn Kelly embarrassment: Former Fox host Megyn Kelly is left red-faced after defending Candace Owens’ claims about Erika Kirk — new video evidence proves otherwise.

Former Fox host is left red-faced after defending Candace Owens’ claims about Erika Kirk — new video evidence proves otherwise. Liberals finally ditch net zero: Following months of internal debate, the Liberal Party officially abandons the net zero target, with Opposition Leader Sussan Ley and shadow energy minister Dan Tehan finalising the party’s new climate policy stance. But how does this move affect her attempts to spin the party to appeal to the "modern Australia" voters she constantly aims to win over?

And much more.

