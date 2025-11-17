KILLING SEASON: Backroom coups throw Victorian and NSW Liberals into chaos

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down the Liberal Party carnage unfolding across Victoria and New South Wales — The extraordinary implosion within the Liberal Party, where a rare glimpse of hope was brutally stamped out by factional powerbrokers.

Victoria’s own Brad Battin, a relatively new leader but one proving popular with voters and holding a genuine election-winning lead over Labor, was suddenly knifed in a backroom coup. His replacement? Jess Wilson, a woke moderate who backed the unpopular Voice to Parliament and is now being sold as the party’s “first female leader”, as if identity politics is the magic trick to win over fed-up Victorians.

This decision has enraged the party’s base, who have spent years begging for a real alternative to Labor ... not a pale, more apologetic version of it. If the Liberals can’t stand for their own values, what exactly do they stand for?

Also on tonight’s show:

NSW Leadership Chaos: A showdown looms as the NSW Liberals prepare to dump Mark Speakman and install Kellie Sloane as the new Opposition Leader. Will another leadership swap actually fix their identity crisis?

NSW Leadership Chaos: A showdown looms as the NSW Liberals prepare to dump Mark Speakman and install Kellie Sloane as the new Opposition Leader. Will another leadership swap actually fix their identity crisis?

Net Zero Firestorm: The NSW Liberals are doubling down on their 2050 target, even as the federal party backtracks. The NSW Nationals have chosen Gurmesh Singh as their new leader .... but his party remains firmly against net zero, leaving the Coalition more fractured than ever.

Labor's Hypocrisy: Australia fast-tracks deportation of a fringe neo-Nazi ... while letting genuinely dangerous extremists stay, exposing the deportation as a cynical political stunt.

The Big Picture: What do these leadership wars mean nationally? Are the Liberals too lost in internal battles to offer a real alternative to Labor anywhere in the country?

And much more.

