Pauline Hanson FIGHTS BACK, eSafety boss CALLED OUT and Meta WARNS Aussie teens

In this episode of The Opposition Podcast, Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando break down One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson's Federal Court appeal against Greens deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi. Hanson is appealing a Federal Court ruling that she racially discriminated against Faruqi, over a tweet from September 2022 in which she told Faruqi to “pack your bags and piss off back to Pakistan.”

The case originated when, on the day Queen Elizabeth II died, Faruqi criticised the monarchy as a “racist empire,” prompting Hanson’s sharp response. Hanson’s legal team argues her remark was rhetorical, part of political debate, and not driven by race.

In the lower court, Justice Angus Stewart found Hanson’s tweet was “seriously offensive,” projecting Faruqi as a “second-class citizen” and said it likely empowered others to post similar remarks. Now, in her appeal, Hanson contends the judge made errors, including admitting certain personal affidavits — and warns the ruling threatens free political expression under section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.

Also on tonight’s show:

U.S. Congress summons Australia’s censorship queen: America’s powerful House committee has called in eSafety boss Julie Inman Grant to explain why her Australian censorship directives are influencing what Americans can say online.

Meta puts Aussie teens on notice: Thousands of under-16s have received warnings as Meta prepares for Australia’s sweeping social media age-verification crackdown — including controversial facial-scan compliance.

Synagogue firebomber walks free on bail: The man who firebombed a Melbourne synagogue packed with worshippers has been released after a magistrate slammed his 134 days in solitary confinement as “nothing short of disgraceful” — raising huge questions about justice, security and double standards.

And much more.

